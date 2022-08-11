HomeLocalRankin Prison Building Inmate Church

Rankin Prison Building Inmate Church

by

They’re breaking ground Friday morning for a new church at the state prison in Rankin County.   The 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility will be able to hold religious services for up to 300 inmates at a time.   The chapel is being built with private donations and should be completed in February.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Church Bulletin

Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala

Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

Ethel Man Gets Prison for Child Exploitation

Capital Murder and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

Contraband in Prison and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala