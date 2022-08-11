Rankin Prison Building Inmate Church

They’re breaking ground Friday morning for a new church at the state prison in Rankin County. The 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility will be able to hold religious services for up to 300 inmates at a time. The chapel is being built with private donations and should be completed in February.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Exhibit Hall and Wildlife ExpoTue, Aug 16 at 2:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Senior DayFri, Aug 19 at 8:30am
Attala County Coliseum