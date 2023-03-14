HomeAttalaRape, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

JOHN CANALES, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

JAMES M CRAPPS, 44, of Union, Sexual Battery – Rape, LCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

JASMINE N DAY, 22, of Carthage, Speeding, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Reckless Driving, Seatbelt Violation, CPD.  Bond $218, $220, $228, $52.

 

JANE DOE, 22, Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, False ID, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

TAYLOR EVANS, 25, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TERRAH L FLOWERS, 35, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MARTINA R GONZALEZ, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

 

LAUREN K GOVE, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Malicious Mischief, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

MATHEW C HARRELL, 38, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

ANTHONY J HENRY, 29, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, Obstruction of Public Streets – Willful Obstruction of Traffic, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25, $239.25, $1,278.50, $500, $649.25, $218, $674.25.

 

MAYNIE R HOLMES, 30, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

BENJAMIN HOVAS, 30, of Kilmichael, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, ACSO.  Bond $10,000.

