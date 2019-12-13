rape, aggravated assault and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Clarence Readus, 60, 1000 Williams Street, Carthage, warrant FTA, Hold, Carthage PD

Benny L Biggart, 30, RT3 Box 156A, Kosciusko, hold, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tracee Chamblee, 33, 206 Martin Drive, Carthage, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, Carthage PD

Irvin H Cummings, 43, 1006 Serenade Lane, Richardson, TX, probation violation, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept

Stanley Gray, 22, 1420 Williams Street, Carthage, rape, aggravated assault, Carthage PD

Dearon Hines, 44, 1003 Williams Street, Carthage, warrant, improper equipment on a vehicle, no drivers license, no insurance, warrant, Carthage PD

Danielle Ledbetter, 46, 5940 Hwy 501, Forest, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, Walnut Grove Police Dept.

Robert T Norwood, 48, 2067 Attala Road, Kosciusko, public drunk, Kosciusko, PD

Regina Smith, 47, 2538 Coosa Road, Carthage, warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Chavonia C Wingo, 28, 1525 Spinout Road, Carthage, possession of marijuana, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)