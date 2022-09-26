Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

HomeAttalaRape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $418.

 

RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, Illegal Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Littering, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, $1,331, $674.25, $674.25, $389.25, $389.25, $337.50, $418, $639.25, $1,298.50, N/A.

 

JOHN C DIXON, 42, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault by Physical Menace to Create Fear, No Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $3088.50, $1,232.

 

SHAWN D DOBBS, 32, of Walnut Grove, Felony Bond Surrender, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KEVIN DUEITT, 42, of West, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court X 3, ACSO.  Bond N/A X 3.

 

CLAY FERGUSON, 46, of McCool, Sexual Battery – Rape, ACSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

MARION T FITTS, 50, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Warrant – Attala Justice Court X 2, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000 X 2.

 

ANGELA L GIRLIE, 38, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Open Container, No Driver’s License, No Tag, CPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

REGINALD E GRAY, 30, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other Agency – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $588.75, $0.

 

JASON HALLMAN, 35, of Lucedale, Hold for Other Agency- Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JAMES HARMON, 69, of Sallis, Felony DUI, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, ACSO.  Bond $0, $0, $1,000.

 

GRIFFIN HUTCHISON, 23, of McComb, Sentenced, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

