Rape, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

ISAIAH L ALEXANDER, 18, of Carthage, Rape – Assault with Intent to Ravish, CPD. Bond N/A.

EUGENE C CANALES, 20, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0.

JOHN CANALES, 18, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0.

MARCUS D COLE, 57, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Driving with Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $1,200, $800, $800.

MONTRELL R EASLEY, 30, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Malicious Mischief, KPD. Bond $40,000, $10,000.

JOSHUA T ELLIS, 36, of West, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, ACSO. Bond $10,000.

JESSICA L GOOLSBY, 35, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $248, $218, $674.25.

ANTHONY J HENRY, 29, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, CPD. Bond N/A.

BENJAMIN HOVAS, 30, of Kilmichael, Felony Malicious Mischief, Trespassing, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

LANESHIA S KIMBLE, 27, of Lena, Contempt of Court, CPD. Bond N/A.

CLIFFORD L MERRITT, 52, of Ethel, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000.