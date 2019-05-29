rape, burglary and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Devin K Jones, 18, 2991 Scarborough Road, Carthage, possession of controlled substance, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Kendrick D Lee, 32, 412 Coleman Street, Philadelphia, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Lemarcus Lattimore, 27, 11493 King Street, Ethel, statutory rape, rape, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Kendrick K Luckett, 21, 225 Huffman Road, Carthage, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Alexia Love, 24, 604 North Natchez Street, Kosciusko, burglary – breaking and entering an inhabited dwelling, Kosciusko PD

Elizabeth A Parkerson, 52, 413 Natchez Street, Kosciusko, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, Kosciusko PD

Cody A Buras, 30, 8507 Hwy 35 N, Forest, hold for drug court, hold for Scott Co. Jail, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jamey G Hutchison, 30, 3580 Attala Road, Kosciusko, driving with a suspended license, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Jahda L Rush, 26, 901 North Jordan Street, Carthage, contempt of court, Carthage PD

Justin B Ware, 33, 175 Attala Road, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)