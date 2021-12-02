Rape, Sexual Battery, Child Abuse Arrests in Leake & Attala

TYLER LATHEM, 34, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $2,000, N/A.

CHRISTOPHER M LEE, 28, of Jacksonville, FL, Speeding, Improper Equipment, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

JOHNNY LOWERY, 58, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000, $1,000.

RICKY LUCKETT JR, of Kosciusko, DUI – Test Refusal, DUI – Child Endangerment, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, Failure of Lighting Equipment Requirements, Seatbelt Violation, Fleeing of Eluding a LEO, No License, Public Drunk, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

REYNALDO D MONTOYA, 31, of Carthage, Rape / Statutory Rape – Administering any Substance or Liquid, Sexual Battery – Rape, Contributing to the Delinquency or Neglect of a Child – Permitting the Continuing Abuse of a Child, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $800,000, $400,000, $6,000, $500.

WILLIAM E PHILLIPS, 31, of Wheeling, WV, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, No License, No Tag, Resisting Arrest, Contempt of Court, ACSO. Bond $1,100, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0.

ADRIAN L SHARKEY, 30, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $1,100, $500.

VICKIE S SKEEN, 40, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, DUI – Child Endangerment, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Seatbelt Violation, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

CARDERRIUS SMITH, 32, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

DEWAYNE TOWNER, 39, of Carthage, Shooting into a Dwelling, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

THURDIS R TUBBY, 25, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

MARK A WILLIAMS, 46, of French Camp, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Open Container, KPD. Bond $1,800, $1,300, $400, $900, $500.

IZAVIA S WILLIS, 30, of Carthage, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, No Vehicle Insurance, No Tag, CPD. Bond $143, $418, $218.

DARRELL T WINDOM, 18, of Walnut Grove, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Hunting from a Public Road, Possession of Handgun by a Minor, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, City / County Ordinance, WGPD. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.