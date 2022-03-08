Receiving Stolen Property and Aggravated Assault in Attala & Leake Arrests

HomeAttalaReceiving Stolen Property and Aggravated Assault in Attala & Leake Arrests

LUCIUS V BALL, 32, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

JAMARKUS K BOGAN, 22, of Forest, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $400, $1,000, $800.

 

TIMOTHY BRAY, 33, of Kosciusko, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $1,100, $1,100, $0.

 

MATTHEW CAIN, 34, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant, Drug Court.  Bond $0.

 

CAROL ANNE CARMAN, 33, of Magee, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

DALE L CHAPLIN, 48, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Improper Lane Usage, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

BRENDA G CHEEK, 42, of Carthage, Felony Bad Check, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $15,000, $15,000, $500, $1,000.

 

JAMARION K COOK, 24, of Carthage, Felony Receiving Stolen Property > $25,000, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JAMES R CUMBERLAND, 36, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

ERIN E ELBATNIGI, 43, Hold for Other County, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ROBERT EVANS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $35,000, $0.

 

JARVIS B FICKLIN, 33, of Lena, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

PATRICK D FLETCHER, 39, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, No License, KPD.  Bond $0, $0, $400, $800, $0.

 

DONALD E GOSS, 52, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $75,000.

 

TOBEAIRO HOPKINS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Open Container, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $453, $389.25, $453, $0.

