Monday, December 12, 2022

7:48 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Kosciusko on Hwy 43 South. Kosciusko Police pulled the vehicle over on South Natchez St and the driver was taken into custody.

11:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor two-vehicle crash on East Washington St in front of Renasant Bank. No one was injured.