12:36 am – Attala County officials responded to a disturbance at Super 8 Motel.

2:05 am – Officials received a call about a disturbance on Highway 12 East.

3:55 am – An officer was requested on Highway 12 East for an alarm activation.

2:14 pm – An officer was dispatched to Attala Road 4202 about a disturbance.

2:29 pm – Attala County officers responded to a reckless driver on Attala Road 1155.

7:57 pm – Officials received a call about some cows and a calf out on 19 South.