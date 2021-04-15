Reckless Driver on Hwy. 35 South

3:57 am – Attala County Deputies responded to Attala Road 5131 after calls of a car in the ditch.

6:21 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a breaking/entering in progress on Lucas street.

8:14 am – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of a prowler on Attala Road 4103.

8:45 am – Attala County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Hwy. 429.

8:55am – Attala County Deputies and Kosciusko Police received calls of a reckless 18-wheeler coming into Kosciusko off of Hwy. 35 South.

11:07 am – Attala County Deputies were called to a home on Hwy. 12 West due to a domestic dispute between a mom and daughter.

11:47 am – Kosciusko Police received calls of an intoxicated male subject on Riley Street.

12:11 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a four car accident in front of The Citizens Bank on Hwy. 35 North. No injuries were reported.

2:47 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of a domestic dispute on Cole Street.