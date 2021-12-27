Reckless Driver Reported on Hwy 19

11:38 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting damage to a door at a residence on West North Street.

12:37 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Kosciusko Police were alerted to an individual possibly driving under the influence at high speeds on Highway 19 South traveling toward Kosciusko.

3:23 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were dispatched to a woods fire on Attala Road 2101/Stonewall Road near Attala Road 2235/Rockport Road. This ended up being a controlled burn.