Reckless Driver – road sign down

3:53 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 4171 in the Sallis area when they received reports of a disturbance in progress.

4:36 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on Attala road 4171 in the Sallis area. (different residence from previous)

3:10 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver who struck and knocked over a road sign on Attala Road 2202 off Attala Road 2247/Old Trace Road.

3:34 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Fairground Street.