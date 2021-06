1:06 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call about a reckless driver on Hwy 43 North.

10:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a minor accident involving two vehicles in the parking lot of Walmart. No injuries were reported.

12:44 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko City Fire were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 35 North. No serious injuries were reported.

1:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a disturbance on Knox Rd.