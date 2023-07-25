Reckless Driving, Vehicle in Ditch, and More Monday Night in Attala

Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3033 at approximately 6:21 pm for a break-in that occurred there.

Kosciusko Police were alerted to a vehicle that attempted to run someone over near Parkway Plaza at 6:41 pm. The victim was located and stated that it was an ex who was acting like she was going to run him over, but that everything was alright.

At 8:13 pm, Attala Deputies were called to a residence in Sallis on Attala Road 4151 for a disturbance in progress there.

Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a vehicle on its side in a ditch on S East Street at 9:23 pm. The vehicle was towed.

At 10:52 pm, Attala County Deputies and Kosciusko Police were alerted to a reckless driver on Hwy 35 S near the new bypass traveling toward Kosciusko city limits.