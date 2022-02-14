Red Flag warning issued for Attala and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Red Flag warning for Attala County and other counties throughout central Mississippi.

A Red Flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are happening at the moment or will be happening shortly. The dangerous conditions are created by a combination of strong wings, low humidity, and warm temperatures.

Attala County Fire Chief Danny Townsend said no one should do any burning.

Other counties in the warning area are Carroll, Choctaw, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, Neshoba, Scott, and Winston.

