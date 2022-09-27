HomeLocalRed Flag Warning Wednesday for Fire Danger

Red Flag Warning Wednesday for Fire Danger

by

The entire state of Mississippi will be under a red flag warning on Wednesday as warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds combine to create “critical” fire weather conditions.   Winds could be gusting up to 30 miles an hour at times– the result of a pressure gradient between Hurricane Ian to our southeast and an area of high pressure over Arkansas.  The National Weather Service says we’ll see “explosive fire growth potential.”

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

House Fire and Prowlers Thwarted in Attala

Photo: Firemen teach CTC students fire safety

Travelling Horses and a Vehicle Fire in Attala News

More Unwanted Persons in Wednesday News

Fire Claims a Home, Disturbances, and Trespassing in Attala

Wednesday – Accident On Hwy 35 S and Breaking & Entering