Red Flag Warning Wednesday for Fire Danger

The entire state of Mississippi will be under a red flag warning on Wednesday as warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds combine to create “critical” fire weather conditions. Winds could be gusting up to 30 miles an hour at times– the result of a pressure gradient between Hurricane Ian to our southeast and an area of high pressure over Arkansas. The National Weather Service says we’ll see “explosive fire growth potential.”
