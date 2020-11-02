Red Ribbon Week at Greenlee

Greenlee Elementary observed Red Ribbon Week October 26th through 30th. Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October in the United States. This year’s theme was “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.”

Throughout the week, the students were encouraged to dress according to the theme, with a different focus each day. Monday was “Red-y to live a drug free life,” and the students wore red. Tuesday was “Be all you can be, drug free!” and they wore camo. Wednesday was “Hats off to being drug free!” and they wore their favorite hats. Thursday was “It’s cool to be Drug Free!” and they wore sunglasses. Finally, Friday was “Be a hero, stay drug free!” and the students dressed as their favorite heroes.

Each classroom also decorated a door to encourage being drug-free. The students enjoyed decorating their classroom doors and participating in the activities throughout the week.