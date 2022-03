The Level-4 “moderate” risk for severe storms on Tuesday now extends as far north as Philadelphia and Carthage. The National Weather Service says tornadoes will be likely in these areas between noon and early evening. The Kosciusko area remains under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk with tornadoes possible. In both risk areas, NWS says some tornadoes could be strong (EF-2 or EF-3). There’s also a threat of damaging straight-line winds, hail as large as golf balls and flash floods.