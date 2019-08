Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com will provide live election coverage for Attala County Democratic and Republican runoff elections tonight.

Melissa Boswell Townsend will be live on location at the Attala County Courthouse reporting on returns as they become available.

Phillip Palmertree will be reporting on governor and other races from our state desk.

The live coverage can be heard on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 app.

Airtime is set for 7:00 pm.