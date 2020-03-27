Reeves announces disaster aid for February severe weather

Mississippi businesses and residents who were hurt by Pearl River flooding in February are now eligible to receive disaster assistance.

Gov. Tate Reeves, in a news release Thursday, said the U.S. Small Business Administration approved his request to make low-interest loans available to those affected by flooding from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14.

The declaration covers Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Leake, Madison, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Warren and Yazoo counties.

Applicants may apply online or call the SBA’s help center. (AP)