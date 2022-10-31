Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that he is calling lawmakers into special session this week to consider incentives for an economic development project that would create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000.

“Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle,” Reeves, a Republican, wrote on social media.

Reeves said the company would make a $2.5 billion investment, but he did not provide the name of the company or say what kind of business it is. He also did not immediately say what kind of incentives he will ask the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve.

The Golden Triangle is in the northeastern part of the state, near the Alabama border. It encompasses Columbus, Starkville and West Point.

Democratic Rep. Kabir Karriem of Columbus told The Associated Press that the project will be for Lowndes County. He also declined to provide details about the company.

Reeves said the session will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This will be the first special session of the year for Mississippi legislators, who met in regular session from early January until early April.

“The Mississippi Legislature has helped us build a business climate that encourages economic growth,” Reeves wrote. (AP)