Reeves chooses Kosciusko native to lead Mississippi utilities staff

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, left, speaks with Sen. Sally Doty, R-Brookhaven, right, about broadband services in rural communities following a Senate hearing on distance learning, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Both Presley and Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District Dane Maxwell, second from right, addressed the senators as the lawmakers also heard from education leaders, communications experts and businessmen about the impact and expense of COVID-19 on the state's educational institutions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed Kosciusko native and third-term Republican state Sen. Sally Doty of Brookhaven to be the new director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.

The staff analyzes proposals and provides advice to the three elected members of the Public Service Commission.

The commission regulates utilities, and the staff is separate from it.

The staff often negotiates agreements with utility companies about rates and other issues that are ultimately voted on by the commissioners.

Doty will leave the Senate, and Reeves will set a special election to fill her post in Copiah, Lawrence, Lincoln and Walthall counties. (AP)