Reeves chooses Kosciusko native to lead Mississippi utilities staff

Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed Kosciusko native and third-term Republican state Sen. Sally Doty of Brookhaven to be the new director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.
The staff analyzes proposals and provides advice to the three elected members of the Public Service Commission.
The commission regulates utilities, and the staff is separate from it.
The staff often negotiates agreements with utility companies about rates and other issues that are ultimately voted on by the commissioners.
Doty will leave the Senate, and Reeves will set a special election to fill her post in Copiah, Lawrence, Lincoln and Walthall counties. (AP)