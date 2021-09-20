Reeves on CNN: Miss. Getting Better, Despite COVID Deaths

STATE WIDE–Mississippi no longer has the lowest vaccination rate in the country. But, the state now has the highest number of deaths from coronavirus, per capita. Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has made progress, this weekend on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

“Mississippi has taken action. Mississippi has seen a significant uptick in the total number of Mississippians that have gotten the vaccine,” said Reeves, in response to host Jake Tapper’s assertion that Reeves was failing in not issuing state wide mandates.

“Our case numbers have fallen dramatically in the last two weeks,” said Reeves. “Unfortunately deaths is a lagging indicator.”

Though the number of cases has begun to decline, Reeves was correct in saying deaths have not fallen correspondingly.

Reeves was among many Republican governors who rejected Pres. Biden’s assertion that employers should enforce a vaccine mandate.

“If this president has the ability mandate vaccines, what powers do we not grant this president?”

Congressman Bennie Thompson Tweeted his support for Biden’s mandate last week, and called out Reeves for what he called “poor leadership”, in not supporting the president.