Regions Bank Discusses Banking Basics with CTC Students

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center is continuing to incorporate soft skills into their curriculum. Darren Milner, KAP Director, and AJ Johnson and April Jones, Regions Banks reps, virtually presented to second-year students banking basics which included understanding how to save, credit scores, budgeting and careers in banking. Students were able to actively participate and ask questions. Mr. Milner gave two lucky students Wendy gift cards. Gift card winners were Olivia Cockroft and Ra’maya Brown.