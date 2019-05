Little Whippet Spirit Camp will be held at Kosciusko High School gym on Thursday, May 23 – Friday, May 24, 2019 from 8:00 am -11:30 am.

Little Whippet cheerleaders will learn cheerobics, chant, cheer, and dance with a parent showcase presented on May 24 at 10:30.

They will also perform their routine during a pregame performance on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Registration will take place Thursday morning.

If you have any questions, contact Manza Blaine at 662-289-3737 or [email protected].