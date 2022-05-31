Registration ongoing for Attala County Library Summer Library Program

Registration continues thru June 6 at the Attala County Library for this year’s summer library program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Kosciusko Walmart and Prairie Farms are sponsoring the children and teen summer programs this year.

This year, the library is holding its first adult summer reading program sponsored by the Attala County Co-op and The Sip.

The first children’s program is on June 7 at 10:00 AM. The first teen program is on June 9 at 2:00 PM.

Both programs will be held in the library’s meeting room.

For more information call the library at 289-5141.