Registration open for Holmes Community College Spring 2020 classes

Registration for the Spring 2020 semester at Holmes Community College is now open.

Holmes offers several campus locations, including the Goodman Campus, the Grenada Campus, the Ridgeland Campus, the Yazoo Center in Yazoo City and the Attala Center in Kosciusko.

On-campus classes begin Jan. 13.

On-Campus Registration dates are:

Grenada Campus: Jan. 7 (9:00 am – 6:00 pm)

Attala Center: Jan. 7 (4:00 – 6:00 pm)

Yazoo Center: Jan. 7 (4:00 – 6:00 pm)

Goodman Campus: Jan. 8 (9:00 am – 6:00 pm)

Ridgeland Campus: Jan. 9 (9:00 am – 6:00 pm)

Students wanting to register for eLearning (online) classes may register via the internet by tapping ENROLL NOW.

For more information, visit www.holmescc.edu.