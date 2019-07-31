Registration open for Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club 2019 – 2020 after school program

Registration is now open for the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club “Building Futures” after school program.

The club offers a wide variety of events and activities for kids ages 5-18.

Activities for the 2019-2020 after school program include:

Technology Program

Sports, Fitness, and Recreation

Health & Life Skills

Character & Leadership

Education & Career Development

Mentoring

Performing Arts

After school activities at the club take place from 2:30 pm – 7:00 pm.

Registration is under way and the cost is $25 per child-per month.

The program begins Tuesday, Aug. 6.

For more information, call 662-289-4252.