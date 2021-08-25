Relief From the Heat Is Coming

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Relief from the heat comes in about one day. The National Weather Service predicts central Mississippi will have a better chance for thunderstorms by Thursday and the heat and humidity won’t be quite as bad.

“”It’ll still be humid. But, in terms of being as oppressive as it has been, it will not be quite as bad,” said David Cox, a forecaster with the Weather Service Jackson office.

He said you can expect the actual temperature tomorrow will be a little lower, as well, with a high in the low 90s.

🔥🔥🔥 Dangerous heat stress conditions will continue for much of the area Wednesday. Heat indices in the 105 to 110 degree range are expected along & west of the Interstate 55 corridor. Heat exhaustion will be likely with prolonged outdoor activity! Breaks + Hydration! 🥤🥤 pic.twitter.com/SCW42B1hHv — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) August 24, 2021

The chance for thunderstorms and more cloud coverage will also help keep the heat at bay.

“We will start to have more coverage of rain and storms as we go into later in the week,” he said.