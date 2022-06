If you plan on voting in today’s primary runoff elections, remember to bring your Voter I.D.

Mississippi law requires anyone voting in any Mississippi election at polling places to show a photo ID card.

Things that are accepted as Voter I.D. include driver’s license, a United States passport, and a United States military ID.

The complete list of accepted Voter IDs can be seen below.

For more information, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State Website.