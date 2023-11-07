Remember your Voter ID when voting in today’s elections

If you plan on voting in Tuesday’s elections, remember to bring your Voter I.D.
Mississippi law requires anyone voting in any Mississippi election at polling places to show a photo ID card.
Things that are accepted as Voter I.D. include driver’s license, a United States passport, and a United States military ID.
The complete list of accepted Voter IDs can be seen below.
For more information, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State Website.
2 comments
LaneNovember 5, 2023 at 5:55 AM
Where can I get a free voter ID? I called the driver’s license office in Kosciusko before the primary and was told an ID wasn’t free.
LeeNovember 5, 2023 at 9:37 AM
When is Christmas Tree Lighting? Nov or Dec.?