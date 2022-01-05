Reminder: Call First before going to doctor’s office

Covid numbers hare increasing rapidly across the state and in central Mississippi.

Local health care providers are urging you to stay home if you aren’t feeling well.

And if you do think you need to see a doctor, it’s important to CALL FIRST and then let the health care provider direct you on what to do.

It’s also important to remember that the emergency room is not for COVID-19 testing.

Local Health Care providers:

Premier Medical Group – 662-289-1800

Trace Urgent Care – 662-289-9155

Fast Pace Urgent Care – 662-699-4216

Baptist Medical Clinic – 662-289-4311