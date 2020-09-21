Reminder: Census Deadline Is September 30th

The 2020 census filing deadline is now September 30th. As of today 59.6 percent of households have responded statewide. Failing to respond can effect the amount of federal funding support our state and communities receive over the next 10 years. If you haven’t completed it you still have time to do so, online, by phone, or in the mail. The 2020 census filing is open for self-response online at http://MScensus2020.org, over the phone at 844-330-2020 (English) and 844-468-2020 (Spanish) and by paper through the mail.