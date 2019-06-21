Reminder: Community Fair Explosion set for Saturday

A Community Fair Explosion set for June 22 will be at the Attala County Coliseum. The members of Mt Pilgrim MB Church have organized an event that will introduce the community to valuable resources that are available here in Attala County. The day will begin with a light breakfast at 8:30 am. Speakers for the event will be from:

Healthcare Initiatives

MDHS

Education

Job Placement

Medicaid

City & County Government

Law Enforcement and Safety

Veterans

Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Representatives from each topic will share information. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the resources that are available locally. Lunch and child care will be provided, and there will be jumpers for the kids. For more information contact 662-417-7053, or 601-624-4306.

Local businesses that are sponsoring the event include: Bishop Body Works, Kenny’s Appliance Service, Pickle’s Drug Store, Crain & Dotson Memorial, Mark IV Hair Styling, Coghlan’s Jewelers, Goss Properties, Jay’s Jumpers & More, Kosciusko Auto Parts, Scarborough Building Supply, First Choice Financial, Attala Lawn & Garden, Attala County Co-Op, Wee Kids Daycare, Renasant Insurance, Attala Oil Co., Holt’s Body Shop, Spot Cash, Agape Flowers & Gifts, Craft Cleaners, A Little Bit of Everything, Angel Albin MacDonald State Farm, Rosalind Jordan, Kosciusko Barber College, Brenda Williams, Natchez Trace Greenhouses, Rocket Fast Cash, Hudgin’s Tire & Battery, Candidate Willie Perteet, Winters Funeral Home, Prairie Farms, McDonald’s, Hunter Engineering, Citizens National Bank, Burger King, Sunflower Food Store, Myricks Funeral Home, Cheek Companies, Premier Treasures and More, Harvey Exterminating, Mirror Image Stylist & Barber, Estes Plumbing, Pizza Hut, Sonic, Routt Eye Clinic, Newsome Construction, Townsend Auto Repair & Towing, Bless for Less, Corvan Greer Construction.