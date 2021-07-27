Fairest of the Fair Pageant returning to Central MS Fair

The 2021 Central MS Fair is right around the corner and that means it’s almost time once again to crown the “Fairest of the Fair.”

This year’s pageant will take place Friday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 pm at the Attala County Coliseum.

Age brackets for the pageant include 0-12 months, 13-23 months, ages 2-3, ages 4-5, ages 6-9, ages 10-13 and ages 14-18. A winner from each bracket will be crowned.

The entry fee is $20 and the deadline to enter is Friday, Aug. 6.

Pageant rehearsal will be held at the Monday, August 9 at 7:00 pm at the Attala County Coliseum.

Entry forms can be picked up at the KAP Office at 101 N Natchez Street in downtown Kosciusko.