Reminder: Free COVID-19 testing coming to Attala County this weekend

Free COVID-19 testing is coming back to Attala County.

Testing will be Saturday, June 13 at the Attala County Coliseum.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who believe they need to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire at umc.edu/covidscreening . Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200. Anyone determined to need testing will receive an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day June 6, a total 3,226 people at 89 one-day testing sites statewide, plus another 7,314 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and West Street Farmers Market, for a total of 10,540 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

Testing hours at one-day sites are noon-4 p.m.

