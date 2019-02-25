Reminder: Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball planned for this Saturday

Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko is excitedly preparing for the 27th annual Charity Ball, themed “Under the Big Top.”

This event will take place on March 2, 2019 at the Attala County Coliseum beginning at 6:00 PM.

This year’s Charity Ball will feature dinner, a silent auction, drawdown and entertainment by the band Bikini Frankenstein.

Charity Ball is the biggest fundraising event held by Junior Auxiliary and funds all of their projects for the upcoming year.

Junior Auxiliary’s goal is to better the lives of children within Attala County.

You may see the ladies of Junior Auxiliary in local classrooms reading books, packing and delivering bags of non perishables to send home with children over the weekend, having lunch with students in local schools or even volunteering at Helping Hands.

The community’s support makes those things possible.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, you can contact any JA Member or call 662-419-5422.

Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball Finance Committee:

Front row L to R: Kayla Briscoe, Jackie Dowdy

Back row L to R: Jill Linkins, Brooke Aguilar, Regina Coats, Leslie Edwards, Erin Hinson