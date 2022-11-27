Reminder: Lancaster and Evans runoff election set for Tuesday

The race for Circuit Court Judge District 5 – Place 2 is headed to a runoff.

The runoff election will pit Winona Municipal Judge Alan “Devo” Lancaster against longtime district attorney Doug Evans.

Lancaster received the majority of the votes in Tuesday’s election, but not enough to secure the race outright.

The 5th Circuit Court district includes Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Montgomery, Grenada, Webster and Winston counties. The district’s former judge George Mitchell died in April.

The runoff elections is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29.