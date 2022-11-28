Reminder: Steve Azar coming to The Guitar Academy this week

Steve Azar, a Mississippi delta native, a hit songwriter, recording artist, and music producer with host The Mockingbird Music Series in Kosciusko. This is an intimate performance with some of Nashville’s best and most prolific award-winning songwriters, telling the stories behind their hits. Co-founder and host, Steve Azar, will be taking the stage on this special holiday edition at The Guitar Academy Thursday, December 1st.

The Ticket includes a catered dinner by 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Chef Zechariah Lloyd and a specialty cocktail. Tickets are limited. For more information and to buy tickets click here.

https://kosciusko2022.eventbrite.com/