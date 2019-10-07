Reminder: Voter registration deadline is today

Mississippi residents who are not already registered to vote are facing a deadline to get their names on the rolls for this year’s elections.

Today (Monday) is the last day for people to go in person to register to vote. Circuit clerks’ offices are scheduled to be open until 5 p.m.

Registration forms that are mailed must be postmarked by Monday.

The general election is Nov. 5.

In addition to governor, the ballot will have seven other statewide offices. It will also have two regional offices — transportation commissioner and public service commissioner. And, it will have several county offices, including supervisor and sheriff.

Absentee voting has already started. (AP)