Renasant Bank donates $20,000 to Mississippi Museum of the American Indian

Renasant Bank has pledged $20,000 to help fund the Mississippi Museum of the American Indian. The proposed museum will be a premier facility of more than 12,000 square feet to be built on the southwest corner of the downtown square in Kosciusko Mississippi. Naming rights of the retail space inside the museum will be part of the pledge made by Renasant Bank.

“We are so thankful for Renasant Bank and their support. The museum will provide an educational and historic look into the American Indian culture locally and throughout Mississippi. We look forward to providing students, locals and those traveling our area from all over the world the opportunity to explore and learn more about this fascinating history,” says Darren Milner, Executive Director, Kosciusko Attala Partnership.