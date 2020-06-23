Renasant Bank gifts historical land to Kosciusko Attala County Community Foundation

Renasant Bank, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, worked with the City of Kosciusko, Kosciusko Attala County Community Foundation, Kosciusko Tourism, and the Kosciusko Attala Partnership to move forward in gifting the Choate’s Stand historical property site in downtown Kosciusko to the Foundation.

The property known as Renasant Bank Park is a piece of history that sits alongside the original Natchez Trace and was part of the Choate Family trade area in the early 1800’s.

Justin Develin, Renasant Bank Market President in Kosciusko, presented the deed to Hollis Cheek, Chairman of the Foundation, in front of the Choate’s Stand located on the property.

“This land gift to the Kosciusko-Attala County Community Foundation is a demonstration of Renasant Bank’s continuing partnership with Kosciusko and Attala County. On behalf of the Foundation, I wish to express appreciation to Mitch Waycaster, CEO of Renasant Bank and the bank’s Board of Directors for their generosity and making this land gift possible,” says Hollis Cheek, Chairman of the KACCF.

“We are especially thankful to Justin Develin, for working with the City and Foundation to ensure that the historical value of the property remains and will help us begin looking at improvements to generate more opportunities for learning and tourism,” says Darren Milner, Executive Director KAP.

Plans for the property are to update the existing cabin and other amenities that will provide a more accurate picture from the past for living history events, information, and activities for everyone to enjoy.

The Choate family, who currently have historical property in Oklahoma, will be part of the future renovations along with Kosciusko Tourism.

For more information, please call 662-289-2981 or visit www.kapartnership.org.