Renasant Bank lobbies open by appointment only

Renasant Bank has announced that lobbies are now only open by appointment.
Drive-thru and online banking is also still available.
Other banking options and services include:
- payment options via online banking including mobile, Zelle, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Masterpass
- a network of ATMs and ITMs
- debit cards
- direct deposit
- mobile deposit – deposit checks from your mobile phone
- night depository
- bill pay
- text banking
- 24-hour automated account information service (1.800.680.1601)
For more information:
- Contact online through email.
- Call 800.680.1601.
- Send a message on Facebook or Twitter, but never share any personal information online or on social media.