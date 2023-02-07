Renovation begins on Attala County Courthouse

HomeAttalaRenovation begins on Attala County Courthouse

Renovation has started on the historic Attala County Courthouse.

Work on the project began over the weekend.

Attala County Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey said major areas of focus will be asphalt shingle and membrane roof replacement including built-in gutters, parapet cap replacement, associated flashings and sealants, cupola restoration, limited rough and finish carpentry, sheet metal restoration including the entablatures and columns and window headers, plaster repair, ceramic tile, historic wood window restoration, and masonry repointing, relaying and crack stitching. .

Additional work will be completed on the judge’s chambers.

The Lathan Company Inc. from Mobile, AL is handling the repairs.

