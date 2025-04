Marta Szlubowska, a talented violinist, and Svetlana Belsky, a renowned pianist, are returning to perform at The Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

The Renowned musicians bring world-class artistry to the stage in a program that honors their cultural heritage and showcases their exceptional talent.

The concert will be held Tuesday, May 6 at 6:00 pm.

Tickets to the event are $20.

For more information, visit the Skipworth Performing Arts Center on Facebook.