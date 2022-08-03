Rental Assistance Program Ending in Mississippi

A federal program that was originally aimed at helping people who lost their jobs during the COVID pandemic to keep a roof over their heads and their utilities from being shut off is in its final days in Mississippi. Governor Reeves says the state will stop accepting applications for the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program later this month. He says when RAMP started, up to 15 months of rent and utility assistance was available only to people who could show a pandemic-related hardship. But that’s no longer a requirement. Reeves says the program, in its current form, discourages people from having a job and he believes cutting off the assistance will boost the state’s workforce.

Anyone who applies with the Mississippi Home Corporation by August 15th will still be eligible for the assistance if they qualify.