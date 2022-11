Tuesday, November 1, 2022

2:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to people in vehicles using drugs in the parking lot of the Cannonade Apartments.

2:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive near the intersection of East Jefferson St. No injuries were reported.

3:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Walmart when a weapon was found in one of the bathrooms there.