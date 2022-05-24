Reports of Trees Down in Attala

Tuesday, May 24th, 2022

6:09 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting cows out in the highway on HWY 35 South near the Leake County line.

12:08 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to two people laying on the side of the roadway on HWY 12 East across from Thomas Auction. Deputies investigated but did not come across anyone laying on the side of the road.

3:41 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were notified of a large tree limb down on HWY 12 West near McAdams.

3:56 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were alerted to a tree across the Natchez Trace Parkway between mile marker 170 and 171. The tree was reported to be blocking the entire roadway.