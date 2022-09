The Republican Primary Election for the City of Carthage will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. If needed, there will be a run off election on October 18, 2022.

The General Election will be held on November 8, 2022.

A copy of the sample ballot can be seen below.

Republican candidates for Mayor are: Russell Baty, Mike Cothran, and Laurie Henderson. For Alderman Ward 4, Josh Stokes.